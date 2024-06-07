Jalin Hyatt believes the Giants will be a playoff team in 2024

When the New York Giants selected wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, the team was fresh off of their first playoff appearance in quite some time, and hoping to build off that success.

Unfortunately, despite a better roster on paper, Big Blue regressed in 2023.

However, even with an underwhelming rookie campaign — both individually and for the team — Hyatt believes the Giants have a playoff contender heading into the 2024 season.

“Always, man, always. New year, new opportunities, new goals. You know, for me, I always set high expectations. Just looking at our team, looking at what we got, we have a good chance to do whatever we want to do,” Hyatt told reporters on Thursday.

“For goals, I just want as a team goal. We have a playoff team and that’s what we want to do and that’s our focus. We’re going to get there.”

While it may seem crazy following the disappointing 2023 campaign, it wasn’t long ago that the Giants were in the playoffs defeating the 13-win Minnesota Vikings on the road.

The wide receiver room got a major upgrade in the offseason when the Giants selected Malik Nabers sixth overall. While the addition of Nabers may take away targets from Hyatt, it may also help open up other opportunities for the second-year speedster and others.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire