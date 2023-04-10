Jalin Hyatt among Bills’ top-30 visitors today

The Bills have University of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens in town today for top-30 pre-draft visits, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season in winning the Bilentnikoff as the nation’s top receiver.

He ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Pickens played 43 games in four seasons and made 131 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. That includes 42 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2022.

The Bills’ first pick in the 2023 draft is 27th overall.

