Jalin Flores's grand slam breaks open Texas' 12-5 win over Ragin' Cajuns in NCAA regionals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jalin Flores's grand slam highlighted Texas' seven-run fifth inning, and the Longhorns went on to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 12-5 on Friday night in the NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional.

The Longhorns (36-22) will play longtime rival Texas A&M on Saturday with the winner advancing to the regional final Sunday. The Ragin' Cajuns (40-19) face Grambling in an elimination game.

Flores' third grand slam of the season came after six of Texas' first seven batters reached base in the fifth. Flores, who also had a grand slam in the regional final against Miami last year, sent reliever David Christie's first pitch out to left to give the Longhorns a 10-2 lead.

Texas starter Max Grubbs gave up homers to Trey LaFleur and Lee Amedee during his five innings and earned his first win since May 10.

Six Louisiana-Lafayette pitchers combined to give up 15 hits and issue 10 walks, and the Longhorns got to starter Carson Fluno for three doubles and four singles in 3 1/3 innings.

It was the second straight year the teams squared off in a regional opener. Texas won that game 4-2 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Texas has won three of five meetings with Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies won the most recent meeting 10-2 in a 2022 College World Series elimination game. The Longhorns will join A&M in the Southeastern Conference on July 1.

