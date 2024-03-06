Jalin Anderson leads Ball State men's basketball to Mid-American Conference win over Kent State

Ball State's Jalin Anderson, driving to the basket earlier this season, scored 23 points Tuesday night.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Jalin Anderson scored 23 points to lead the Ball State men's basketball team to a 76-69 victory over Kent State on Tuesday night.

Anderson’s jump shot with 2:52 remaining gave Ball State the lead for good at 65-64.

Anderson shot 7 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line for the Cardinals (15-15, 7-10 Mid-American Conference). Davion Bailey added 20 points and seven rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Reggie Bass finished with 17 points for the Golden Flashes (15-15, 8-9). Kent State also got 16 points from VonCameron Davis, and Jalen Sullinger finished with 14 points and four assists.

Kent State, which has already clinched its spot in the eight-team MAC tournament, dropped into a tie for seventh with Western Michigan. They both are one game behind Bowling Green and Miami.

Kent State wraps up the regular season at 8 p.m. Friday at Toledo. The MAC tournament begins next week.

