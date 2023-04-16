Jalil Tucker becomes third Duck to enter transfer portal on Saturday
The transfer portal officially opened up again on Saturday in the world of college football, and the Oregon Ducks certainly noticed.
It was a busy afternoon following the Ducks first scrimmage of the spring season. Jalil Tucker, a redshirt freshman cornerback, announced via social media that he would enter the portal and look for a new team. Tucker was one of three Ducks to do so on Saturday, joining LB Keith Brown and DL Treven Ma’ae.
Tucker is a former 4-star recruit who came to Eugene as a high school teammate of CB Jahlil Florence.
After the trio of departures, the Ducks are down to 88 scholarship players on the active roster.