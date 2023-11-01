Jalil Farooq recounts OU football's 'rough' trip to OSU in 2021, Lincoln Riley departure

NORMAN — Jalil Farooq still remembers the ride back to Norman last time OU faced OSU in Stillwater.

The Sooners had hopes of securing their seventh straight Big 12 title and reaching the College Football Playoff entering the Bedlam matchup on Nov. 27, 2021. But those dreams vanished following a 37-33 loss to their in-state rivals.

“Taking a loss is never a good feeling," Farooq said on Monday. "So, it was a rough ride home.”

Things got worse before they got better.

News broke of Lincoln Riley's departure from OU to become USC's head coach the following day. It was salt on the wound for Farooq and the Sooners, who were still recovering the rivalry loss.

“Dealing with the loss and then having to deal with that is never a good feeling," Farooq said. "You’re filled with emotion that’s just unexpected. It’s more of a shocking feeling. Just got to start thinking what’s best for you in that moment, in my opinion.”

Oklahoma's Caleb Williams (13) lies on the ground after Oklahoma's final play during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Oklahoma State won 37-33.

But Farooq decided it was best to stay a OU rather than jump into the transfer portal.

And when OU faces OSU in Stillwater at 2:30 p.m. Saturday once again, Farooq plans on putting the 2021 meeting in the past.

"It’s just the next game up," Farooq said. "We’re looking to go 1-0. That’s it."

Farooq has grown as player since the last trip to Stillwater, and so has his role.

He was only a freshman in 2021, eager to take advantage of his limited opportunities. He finished that season with four catches for 69 yards.

But Farooq is now a junior who boasts 26 catches for a team-high 449 yards to go along with two touchdowns. It's a vast improvement for the third-year Sooner, whose loyalty to the program has paid off.

“I feel like growing up, my parents raised me big on loyalty," Farooq said. "So even though Lincoln Riley recruited me, I just feel like I committed to Oklahoma. I didn’t just commit to Lincoln Riley, even though I still have love for my guy."

Farooq is due for a bounce-back performance after last week.

OU suffered a 38-33 road loss to Kansas on a day when the rain extinguished the passing game. The Sooners only attempted 19 passes, and Farooq finished with three catches for 23 yards.

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq (3) returns a kick and runs the ball in the first quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

"I feel like we could have took more advantage of it," Farooq said. "The weather had a big part on it. The football gods wasn't on our side that day. That's all it was."

But it's expected to be mainly sunny on Saturday in Stillwater, and OU is sure to let it fly.

The Sooners rank first in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (308.9), while the Cowboys rank 12th in passing yards allowed (238.9).

"I feel like that's our offense in general," Farooq said. "I just think we need more confidence once we get rolling. I don't think there's any stopping us."

Still, it won't be easy to defeat OSU.

The Cowboys are playing their best football of the season. They've won four straight games, and they're firmly in the race for a spot in the Big 12 Championship.

But after falling short in 2021, Farooq feels his team knows what it needs to do to leave Stillwater with a different result this time around.

"It just was an intense game all around the board," Farooq said of the 2021 matchup. "We've just got to be ready to play, ready to tune out the noise and execute when we need to and just do our job."

