Jalen Williams slams it home

Henry Weinburg dishes out tips on whom to target and send off in fantasy basketball trade talks.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Jorge Martin shares the pain on tough Week 12 losses, most coming down to a tough "Monday Night Football" defensive struggle.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Williams scored five TDs in Utah State's dramatic win over New Mexico to end the regular season.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
Perris Jones was injured on Nov. 9 after a helmet-to-helmet collision that resulted in him being carted off.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got a bit clearer after the Bears' Week 12 win.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen engaged in an incredible matchup featuring the top two quarterbacks in fantasy playing to a breathtaking conclusion.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.
The Eagles keep finding ways to win close games, and Hurts' ability to deliver in key moments is a big reason why.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps the Rams' RB's amazing Week 12 performance and much more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).