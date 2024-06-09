Jalen Williams report card: High marks for OKC Thunder forward despite playoff blip

Editor’s note: Over the next few weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Jalen Williams.

The promise Jalen Williams flashed as a rookie was substantiated, and then some, in his sophomore season.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year runner-up finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting in Year 2.

Rookie Williams: 75 games, 30.3 minutes, 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 52.1 FG%, 35.6 3FG%, 81.2 FT%

Sophomore Williams: 71 games, 31.3 minutes, 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 54.0 FG%, 42.7 3FG%, 81.4 FT%

An increase in shot volume often results in decreased efficiency. Williams, however, became more efficient as he increased his field goal attempts from 10.6 to 14.0 per game.

Here’s the list of qualified players who shot at least 54% from the field and 42% from 3-point range this season: Jalen Williams.

In the last 10 seasons: Karl-Anthony Towns (2017-18), Mikal Bridges (2020-21), Michael Porter Jr. (2020-21) and Williams (2023-24).

Williams led the Thunder and ranked ninth in the NBA in 3-point percentage. He attempted 3.4 3s per game, up from 2.7 a year ago.

Williams’ range complemented his punishing drives. The 6-foot-5, muscle-bound wing ranked eighth in the NBA, one spot behind Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, in drives per game (14.7). Of course J-Dub’s teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, led the league with 26.9 drives per game.

Williams is a true three-level scorer. He shot 73% from zero to three feet, 47% from three to 10 feet, 53% from 10 to 16 feet, 49% from 16 feet to the 3-point line and 43% from behind the arc this season.

His offensive improvement was incremental — a testament to where he was as a rookie — but Williams’ defensive gains were immense.

Cason Wallace report card: High marks for OKC Thunder rookie, former Kentucky guard

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault regularly assigned Williams to the second-toughest matchup while Lu Dort handled the primary threat. Williams’ size, strength and athleticism made him quite the versatile defender. He could go from guarding Zion Williamson one night to Kyrie Irving the next.

“What makes him different to me is the motor,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said of Williams. “Two-way player. He’s extremely talented, but he’s got a great motor, plays both sides of the ball and he’s driven.”

The only strike against Williams was his lackluster offensive showing in the Mavericks series.

He shot 42% from the field — a 12% dip from his regular season numbers. He averaged two fewer points per game in the Dallas series compared to his regular season numbers despite playing seven more minutes per game.

Conversely, his 5.7 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game in the Dallas series were up, even relative to rate, from his regular season numbers.

Still, the Thunder needed more from its second-best player — a label that might alternate between Williams and Chet Holmgren by the month. Not a bad problem for the Thunder to have.

Williams, entering his age 23 season, has two years left on his rookie deal. He’s well on his way to a max extension.

Ousmane Dieng report card: Former lottery pick is forgotten piece for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams (8) poses for a photo during the Oklahoma City Thunder media day Omni Hotel and Oklahoma City Convention Center, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

Jalen Williams by the numbers

42.7%: Williams’ 3-point percentage was the second-best single season mark in Thunder history. Anthony Morrow shot 43.4% from 3-point range in 2014-15.

6.8: Williams averaged a team-high 6.8 points in fourth quarters. Williams ranked 12th in the NBA in total fourth-quarter points.

63: J-Dub’s 63 dunks were second on the team behind Holmgren (137).

Jalen Williams offseason homework

Williams said he targets a specific area for improvement every offseason.

“I had a really good year,” he said in his exit interview, “so just trying to add to that and keep those same skills and just get really elite at one of my weaknesses that I think — I won’t even say a weakness. One of the things that I’m not as good at and kind of get really good at that and then add to it.”

Williams should get in the gym with Holmgren to hone their two-man game. Williams could improve as a pick-and-roll handler and playmaker in general.

More: Five free agent targets for the OKC Thunder in 2024 NBA offseason

Jalen Williams grade: A

Williams had a terrific sophomore season. Maybe an A+ if not for the playoff blip.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder report card: Jalen Williams made NBA sophomore leap