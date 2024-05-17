Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren must step up in Game 6 for Thunder to stay alive

Through five games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in the Round 2 series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

The 25-year-old has outdueled fellow MVP finalist Luka Doncic. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.4 points on 49.6% shooting, nine rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Mavericks have done an excellent job at mucking up the interior, which has forced the drive-heavy scorer to utilize his pull-up game instead. The mid-range machine has been potent with his jumper.

Entering his first playoffs as the undisputed top option, Gilgeous-Alexander has passed with flying colors any concerns about his scoring not translating to the postseason. He’s played like one of the best players in the league this round.

It’s now time for the rest of the Thunder’s cast to step up. If not, OKC’s magical season can end in Game 6 in Dallas on Saturday as it faces a 3-2 series deficit.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have not done enough as scorers to help Gilgeous-Alexander against the Mavericks. Entering the fourth quarter of a pivotal Game 5, the duo was outscored by Derrick Jones Jr. That simply can’t happen.

Williams has averaged 16 points on 40.8% shooting and Holmgren has averaged 14.8 points on 49.1% shooting.

Those are drops from their regular season numbers.

Williams has struggled to get to the rim. The lack of space inside the paint has forced the second-year wing to settle for pull-up jumpers that haven’t fallen in.

The lack of aggressiveness for Williams has also hurt the Thunder. The 23-year-old has naturally played within the flow of the offense, never forcing his shot.

That needs to change in Game 6.

The Thunder’s offense has struggled in the last four games, averaging below 101 points on 44% shooting. Williams is OKC’s second-best scorer, which means the volume needs to increase to avoid elimination.

It might be a bit out of character for Williams to force up 20-plus shot attempts, but that type of volume is what the Thunder need from their second-best scorer as outside shooting woes plague them.

For Holmgren, it’s about his outside shot falling in. He’s shot 25% from 3 on four attempts. Those numbers need to be better. He’s too talented of a shooter for the ball not to fall in more often.

The Thunder have to utilize the seven-footer more as a scorer inside the paint. He’s proven to be an efficient rolling threat. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t see an uptick in usage in Game 6.

Holmgren has been phenomenal on defense, anchoring the interior. The Thunder’s defense has been championship-caliber this entire playoff run. The 22-year-old has played a large part in that being the case.

It’s now about Holmgren contributing on the other side of the floor. He and Williams need to see their usage and shot volume increase in Game 6. There’s no reason why OKC’s trio shouldn’t be responsible for two-thirds of their shot attempts.

If the Thunder are going to go down, they might as well go down swinging. OKC’s trio is one of the best in the league and they each need to play 40-plus minutes and take 15-plus shots each in a must-win situation in Game 6 against the Mavericks.

Gilgeous-Alexander has done enough to win this series, it’s now about his fellow faces of the franchise to do their part on offense.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire