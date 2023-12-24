Jalen Williams with a 2 Pt vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2 Pt vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 12/23/2023
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2 Pt vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 12/23/2023
“It’s a combination of everything.”
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
The Lakers have plenty of injuries, but is that their only problem?
Minnesota is a game ahead of Oklahoma City.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
As we get set to tear open the presents and cut into the fruitcake, let’s take a look at the five most interesting players — to me! — in the 2023 Christmas quintuple-header, with one from each game.
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
Behind Matthew Stafford's unique arm talent, Sean McVay's willingness to evolve and some good drafting on Days 2 and 3, the Super Bowl champions of two years ago are on their way to proving last season was just a blip.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The fantasy football semifinals in many leagues kick off on Thursday night with the Saints-Rams matchup. Antonio Losada breaks the game down from every angle.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
You read that right: the NFL is voluntarily eliminating commercials from Saturday night's Peacock-exclusive game between the Bills and Chargers.