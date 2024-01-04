Jalen Williams with the And-1!

The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after he was benched for Alabama's Week 3 win over USF.
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams being on the same team remains hilarious.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
Since the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal was revealed, Michigan has gone 7-0, including victories over three top-10 teams.
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Still seeking a fantasy football championship in Week 18? Andy Behrens has some pickup suggestions for you.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on how Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua have delivered fantasy victories this season — straight from the 200-ADP level.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.