Jalen Tolbert ready to put disappointing rookie season behind him

Even though Jalen Tolbert was a third-round draft pick, the Cowboys hyped him last offseason as one of the reasons they wouldn&#8217;t miss Amari Cooper. They missed Cooper, with Tolbert&#8217;s disappointing rookie season one of the reasons why. This offseason, the Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks as their No. 2 receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb. But [more]

