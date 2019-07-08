Jalen Thompson works out for 26 teams

Former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson worked out for 26 teams in Los Angeles on Monday, Tony Pauline of draftanalyst.com reports. The Texans sent their director of scouting.

Thompson and former West Virginia receiver Marcus Simms are expected to be drafted in Wednesday’s supplemental draft.

Thompson measured just over 5 feet, 10 inches and weighed 186 pounds with 8 3/8-inch hands and an arm strength of 31 1/4, according to Pauline. He had a 33 1/2 vertical and 40-yard dash times of 4.47 and 4.56, with a 4.16 in the short shuttle and a 6.98 in the three cone.

The Falcons ran Thompson’s position drills.

Thompson met with the Packers after his workout, and the Patriots, Rams, Dolphins, Colts and Cardinals also showed interest in him, per Pauline.

Thompson lost his final year of NCAA eligibility, prompting him to declare for the supplemental draft.

Former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, former Saint Francis defensive back Bryant Perry and former junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington also have entered their names in the supplemental draft.