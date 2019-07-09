Jalen Thompson visits Packers, takes physical before supplemental draft

The NFL will hold its supplemental draft on Wednesday and one of the players considered to be a likely selection spent some time with one of the league’s teams on Tuesday.

Agent Brad Cicala told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that his client Jalen Thompson visited with the Packers on Tuesday. In addition to any conversations that might have taken place, Thompson took a physical with the team’s medical staff.

The results of the safety’s physical will be shared with the other 31 teams in the draft.

Thompson held a workout in Los Angeles on Monday that was reportedly attended by representatives of 26 teams. Falcons coaches ran the drills for that workout and the Patriots, Rams, Dolphins, Colts and Cardinals were reported to have interest in him.

Thompson is one of five players eligible for selection in the supplemental draft. He and West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms are considered the likeliest selections. Any team picking a player in the supplemental draft will forfeit their pick from the same round in the 2020 draft.

Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, Northland tight end Devonaire Clarington and St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry are the other players in the draft pool.