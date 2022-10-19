Jalen Thompson upgraded for Cardinals on Tuesday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals released their second injury report of Week 7 Tuesday as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints Thursday night. After only an estimated injury report Monday, Tuesday’s was based on actual participation in their practice, which was only a walkthrough.

One player was upgraded but it was otherwise the same as the first of the week.

The details are below.

Did not participate

WR Marquise Brown (foot), RB James Conner (ribs), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), K Matt Prater (right hip), OL Justin Pugh (knee), RB Darrel Williams (knee)

We know Brown and Pugh will land on injured reserve. Hudson is a possibility and the addition of Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad suggests that Prater’s return is less certain than it seemed Monday.

We will see if Gardeck, Hudson and Williams are able to participate at all Wednesday.

Limited participation

RB Eno Benjamin (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), DL Michael Dogbe (elbow), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

Thompson was upgraded Tuesday after being listed as a DNP Monday. He did not miss a snap on Sunday. The rest were listed as limited on Monday as well.

Full participation

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

After returning to action on Sunday after missing a pair of games, he appears set to play Thursday.

Saints' Tuesday injury report

Did not participate

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

OL Andrus Peat (chest)

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited participation

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

QB Andy Dalton (back)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

OL Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

DE Payton Turner (chest)

QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle)

Full participation

S Marcus Maye (rib)

