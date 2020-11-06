S Jalen Thompson set to play vs. Dolphins, could see time in the slot

The Arizona Cardinals will be without linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy this weekend when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, but they will get safety Jalen Thompson back in the lineup.

Thompson has been out since Week 1. He injured his ankle on the second play of the season. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph declared Thompson’s return to the lineup on Thursday when he spoke to the media.

“Jalen’s back,” he said, and explained they purposely held him out an extra week to make sure he was 100%. He was designated for return three weeks ago and probably could have played against the Seattle Seahawks.

He will be at full speed against Miami.

“He looked great in practice,” Joseph added, and he explained what Thompson’s return means for the defense. “He brings a speed factor to our defense that Budda (Baker) brings.”

He is expected to be back in the starting lineup at safety but he might get some playing time in a role he has not had yet with the Cardinals because of the absence of Murphy, who plays slot cornerback. Joseph suggested Thompson could be used at least some in that same role.

“J.T. brings an element of range and of tackling but he can also walk over slot, so we can use JT in a lot of positions,” he said.

In fact, Joseph believes he is on track to become a player of Budda Baker’s caliber.

“He’s not quite Budda yet, but he has some of those qualities as far as tackling and how fast he plays and his ability to walk over a slot and play man-to-man with comfort as a corner would,” he said. “This kid is a good football player and we have missed him.

“He’s a special player and the more he plays, the better he’s going to get, so it’s good to have him back.”

