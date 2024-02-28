Jalen Sullinger's 3-point shooting leads Kent State men's basketball past Buffalo

Kent State guard Jalen Sullinger hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points Tuesday night.

KENT — Jalen Sullinger's 30 points led Kent State over Buffalo 76-64 on Tuesday night in Mid-American Conference play.

Sullinger was 11-of-21 shooting (8-for-13 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (14-14, 7-8 MAC). VonCameron Davis scored 17 points, shooting 8 for 14. Magnus Entenmann had 10 points.

The Bulls (4-24, 2-13) were led in scoring by Isaiah Adams, who finished with 19 points. Jonnivius Smith added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo. Bryson Wilson also had eight points.

