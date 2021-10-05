Jalen Suggs voted biggest steal of draft in annual NBA GM survey

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs was voted the biggest steal of the NBA draft based on where he was selected in a survey of general managers released on Tuesday.

The executives voted on 48 questions in total, including three regarding the incoming rookie class. They voted on several other categories, from the NBA MVP to the Sixth Man of the Year, and were not eligible to vote on their own players or team personnel.

Suggs falling to the Magic at No. 5 was viewed as one of the biggest surprises of draft night. He had been heavily projected to be the fourth overall pick but eventually dropped to Orlando when the Toronto Raptors selected Scottie Barnes instead.

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the draft?

Jalen Suggs (5), Orlando – 23% Alperen Sengun (16), Houston – 20% James Bouknight (11), Charlotte – 7% Jalen Johnson (20), Atlanta – 7% Trey Murphy III (17), New Orleans – 7%

Suggs looked every bit a top-five draft pick with the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League after averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games. He dazzled with his scoring, leadership and confidence, something the Magic have long needed.

Orlando has high hopes for Suggs this year as the team believes he can help bolster its backcourt. Only time will tell if that happens but the rest of the league appears to be high on the selection of Suggs.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Jalen Suggs wants to bring effort, defense each night to Magic Cole Anthony: Magic can have scary backcourt with Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs unconcerned with winning NBA Rookie of the Year

List

NBA Wires roundtable: 2021-22 season predictions extravaganza