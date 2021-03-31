Jalen Suggs: Paige Bueckers’ advice helped me make Final Four

TheWolverine.com

The struggles of the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball offense was the story in its 51-49 loss to UCLA tonight in the Elite Eight, with the Maize and Blue only hitting 39 percent of their shots. A game that was there for the taking ended — perhaps fittingly — in a scoring drought from the field for Michigan over the final minutes, with U-M missing its final eight shots and only hitting two of its last 11 attempts. With eight points, senior guard Eli Brooks was actually tied with junior forward Brandon Johns and senior guard Chaundee Brown as Michigan’s second-leading scorer.