Jalen Suggs’ OT game-winner over UCLA sends 31-0 Gonzaga to National Championship Game

Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through the epic, instant-classic between top-seeded Baylor and 11-seed UCLA in the Final Four, and tells you what it was like to be in the arena for Jalen Suggs’ memorable game-winner in overtime.

  • WATCH Jalen Suggs hits OT game winner, sends Gonzaga to the NCAA Championship

    Can you believe it?!

  • Final Four: Gonzaga survives UCLA's upset bid in overtime thriller to stay perfect, reach men's national title game

    Gonzaga will play Baylor, which beat Houston, for the NCAA title Monday after Jalen Suggs' three-pointer as time expired sealed overtime win, 93-90.

  • Final Four: Did late call on UCLA's Johnny Juzang cost Bruins the game against Gonzaga?

    UCLA's Johnny Juzang was called with a charge against Gonzaga's Drew Timme at the end of regulation. The Bruins lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

  • It's on: Gonzaga vs. Baylor for the national championship

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game, stiflingHouston for a chance at the program's first national title. Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. The showdown between Baylor and Gonzaga that was called off in December because of the pandemic is finally back on, with the biggest stakes of all: The two best teams all season will play for the national championship Monday night.

  • Key role player for Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA at the men's Final Four

    Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA all have players that can take over a game. But who will be the key role player for each team in the Final Four?

  • Opinion: UCLA men played perfect game against Gonzaga but got beat by perfect shot

    UCLA’s perfect game looked like it might end Gonzaga’s perfect season. Instead, Jalen Suggs added to NCAA Tournament lore with a buzzer-beating three.

  • Gonzaga's perfect season saved by Jalen Suggs' last-gasp overtime heave

    Gonzaga’s wild run to NCAA history continues, but UCLA was its biggest test yet. Did the game expose the Zags at all?

  • Greatest NCAA Tournament game ever? The 7 best moments from Gonzaga's buzzer-beating win vs. UCLA

    Unbeaten Gonzaga defeated No. 11 UCLA in an overtime thriller. Here are the best moments from the men's Final Four contest.

  • Two wins from forever: Gonzaga closing in on college basketball history

    Can Gonzaga capture college basketball immortality and become the first team to go undefeated since Indiana in 1975-76?

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)