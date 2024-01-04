Jalen Suggs with the great assist!

Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after he was benched for Alabama's Week 3 win over USF.
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams being on the same team remains hilarious.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
James turns 39 on Saturday, having played more minutes and scored more points than any player in NBA history. And as he nears the midpoint of his 21st season, LeBron is still producing like a top-10 player.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
The Eagles found themselves in a close game against the Giants.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.