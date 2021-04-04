  • Oops!
Jalen Suggs' game-winning buzzer-beater broke basketball Twitter

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
Saturday's Final Four game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 UCLA was already a classic, but a bank-shot buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs pushed it to March Madness lore.

After exchanging haymakers throughout regulation and the first four minutes and 40 seconds of overtime, UCLA star Johnny Juzang made a game-tying putback that should have pushed the game to double overtime. Only 3.3 seconds remained when Gonzaga inbounded the ball.

That's all the time Suggs needed.

Game, Gonzaga. See you at the national championship game.

We probably don't need to tell you this, but that shot broke Twitter. For a full minute, stunned, all-cap reactions flowed through timelines across America, just as the Gonzaga players lost their minds on the court. It was an immortal moment in college basketball.

Here's how the Gonzaga basketball alumni reacted:

There was also former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison, who famously saw his career end at the hands of UCLA, losing his mind as a commentator on Gonzaga's radio network.

And here's the UCLA contingent:

There have been better days for the Bruins, though the shot only came after one of the most improbable runs in March Madness history. And it still took a buzzer-beating, 30-foot, bank shot from the best team in the country to take them out.

Meanwhile, here's what the rest of the NBA had to say:

There was also one member of the 2015-16 UNC Tar Heels, who experienced nearly the exact same sequence of events in the national championship game. Hey, it could be worse.

