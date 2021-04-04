Jalen Suggs' game-winner in Gonzaga-UCLA gets great Kyle Draper reaction

Kyle Draper has great reaction to Gonzaga's win over UCLA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Draper is a big Gonzaga Bulldogs fan, so what happened Saturday night in Indianapolis made him very happy.

The NBC Sports California broadcaster was calling the game between the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, but the team was able to show the ending of the Gonzaga-UCLA Final Four matchup on the video board.

The ending was wild, and cameras caught Draper reacting to Jalen Suggs' banked in game-winning 3-pointer to lift Gonzaga past UCLA in overtime.

.@KyleDraperTV couldn't believe the Jalen Suggs shot when they showed it on the big screen 😲 pic.twitter.com/LxcMcxdN6Y — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 4, 2021

With three seconds remaining in the extra period, UCLA's Johnny Juzang made a layup to tie the game. Instead of calling a timeout, Gonzaga inbounded the ball to Suggs, and the top NBA draft prospect pulled up just beyond the 3-point line and made the game-winner.

Suggs and Gonzaga, the overall No. 1 seed in the Men's NCAA Tournament, will meet the Baylor Bears in the national championship game at 6:20 p.m. PT on Monday night.

The Kings also play Monday night, but the good news for Draper is that the game in Minnesota starts at 4 p.m. PT, so he should be able to catch most of the Gonzaga-Baylor after his work responsibilities are done.