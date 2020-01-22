Jalen Smith slams home a powerful put-back dunk against Northwestern

Jalen Smith gets a lot of slack for leaving points on the board inside the paint. Against Northwestern, he made sure these two points would count.

Following an Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup in transition, Smith followed in with an authoritative slam dunk.

After a sluggish start in the first half for the Terps offense, this slam dunk got Maryland's juices flowing as they looked poised to scrap together a comeback.

The slam came just 30 seconds following another Smith flush, showing an added intensity for the Terps.

Jalen Smith gets a pair of dunks in just over 30 seconds.



The Terps are playing with a lot more energy this half. pic.twitter.com/E7OKpXB17E



— Cody Wilcox (@Cody_Wilcox15) January 22, 2020

Those four straight points got Maryland back within 10 points of Big Ten foes Northwestern, whose zone defense befuddled the Terrapin offense in the opening 20 minutes.

If the Terps hope to complete the comeback, more momentum-swinging points like these will be necessary.

