Jalen Smith rises up and throws it down

Henry Weinburg dishes out tips on whom to target and send off in fantasy basketball trade talks.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
Business remains good for the NFL.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to give their takeaways from Week 11 of the NFL season and react to the latest news around the league. The duo dive into the benching of Zach Wilson, the Bears blowing a huge lead late and what Justin Fields has to do to keep the job next season, Patrick Mahomes' receivers letting him down once again on Monday night and the return of Desmond Ridder. Next, Charles and Frank react to the firing of Steelers OC Matt Canada as they attempt to determine how much of the blame pie Canada deserves for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. Both agree Kenny Pickett is showing he's not the guy at quarterback. Charles also announces the breaking news that Colts LB Shaq Leonard is being released, and the hosts discuss the odd timing and some potential landing spots if he becomes available. Finally, the duo celebrate the holiday week by each giving something they're thankful for. Charles is thankful for Brock Purdy and the 49ers for putting out one of the prettiest offensive products we've seen in years when at full strength. Frank is thankful for the Lions being fun to watch and finally worth tuning into on Thanksgiving Day.
Renee Miller analyzes how several veterans in new locations or different roles have had their fantasy outlook change.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.