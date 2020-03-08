Jalen Smith nails a deep buzzer-beater before the half against Michigan

Maryland fans have seen their fair share of buzzer-beaters this season. None were quite as debilitating as Cassius Winston's half-court heave in their loss to the Spartans.

This time it was Maryland's turn and Jalen Smith.

Less than four seconds were on the clock in the first half and Michigan had doled out the full-court press. Smith was the only Terrapin left open and got the feed from the in-bounds.

From there he was zeroed in on the basket and knew he was pulling up.

STIX FROM THE PARKING LOT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3AFVImWEZ1 — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 8, 2020

And in a true Smith fashion, Stix finished the buzzer-beater with an air-guitar celebration.

The NBA-range 3-pointer put the Terps up 41-28 at the break. Smith led the way with 11 points (4-for-8) with his shot at the horn being his only 3-point make of the game.

On the season Smith is a 38% deep ball shooter.

