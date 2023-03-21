Jalen Smith with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
The Warriors are ready to fight for a top-six seed in the Western Conference with eight games remaining in the regular season.
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
In his second stint with the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell is giving the kind of winning performances that are stirring noise and exuberance — and success.
The Mavericks forgot to play defense on Tuesday, and the Warriors made them pay for it.
The Mavericks guarded the wrong side of the court. Mark Cuban tweeted it was the refs' fault.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
We don’t know which jersey Ezekiel Elliott will wear this season, but Elliott did reveal what number he wants to wear: 15. Elliott wrote on Twitter today that he wants to go back to the No. 15 jersey that he wore at Ohio State. “I want my #15 back,” Elliott wrote. When Elliott was drafted [more]
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
A memorable tournament continues on Thursday.
Here's a look at the tee times and match-ups for the second day of pool play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Can Danilo Gallinari get healthy in time to contribute to a Celtics playoff run? As Chris Forsberg writes, the injured big man continues to take an optimistic outlook as the postseason approaches.
When it mattered most in Dallas, Draymond Green displayed why he's destined for the Hall of Fame.
Should the Patriots trade for DeAndre Hopkins if the wide receiver can be had at the right price? Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran explained why he's coming around on the idea.
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver posted an Instagram story that had fans wondering if he was about to be traded to the Bears.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Since the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to an unprecedented fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract last year, other owners have refused to follow suit on guaranteed contracts. And Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is acknowledging that his team sees Watson’s contract as a stumbling block to getting things done with Lamar Jackson. Newsome, who was [more]