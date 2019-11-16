Jalen Smith bookends play with a block and alley-oop dunk

Maryland forward Jalen Smith has been the Terps' leading scorer in the early goings of this season, topping the box scores in each of the team's first two victories

Against Oakland on Saturday, the sophomore only scored eight points but stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks-including this one that he helped turn into an alley-oop on the other end of the floor.

First @JalenSmith2000 gets the block. Then comes the thunderous lob dunk.



What a sequence for the sophomore Terp. pic.twitter.com/eMXzvG2IIj



— Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) November 16, 2019

Smith entered the season with a selection to the preseason All-Big Ten Team after he averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 blocks per game as a freshman. He was added to the Naismith Award watch list in early November as one of 50 college basketball stars eligible for the honor of being deemed the best player in the NCAA at the end of this season.

After beating Maryland 80-50 and moving to 3-0 on the year Saturday, the Terps are off until Tuesday when they host Fairfield at 8:30 p.m. ET.

