Jalen Smith with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns) with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/12/2020
Florida’s College Football Playoff hopes have gone up in smoke.
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.
After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.
The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Just when you thought Steph Curry's tunnel shot was dead ...
The Heat would pursue a trade for Rockets star James Harden if he's made available, a source told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times.
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.
Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.
If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.
Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.
Hear what Patrick Mahomes had to say about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
LaMelo Ball hit the ground running for the Hornets in his first unofficial NBA game on Saturday, throwing a full-court outlet pass for an assist.
The longest college football season ever is limping toward a finish. And for some programs, the 2020 season has been quite painful.
Michael Irvin and Mike McCarthy are salty about being affiliated with a lousy team
Holland managed to get leverage on a combination that put Souza quickly to sleep.
Former Rockets star Chris Paul just sold his 10,000-square-foot mansion in Houston after three price cuts and a year on the market.
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua produced a devastating finish to knock out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena on Saturday. The 31-year-old Briton had looked close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round but the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000. But there was no escape for the challenger in the ninth round as Joshua landed a clubbing right upper-cut which sent Pulev to the canvas.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.