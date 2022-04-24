  • Oops!
Jalen Rose says the Nets ‘quit’ in Game 3 loss to Celtics

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
The Brooklyn Netsseason is in jeopardy after losing on Saturday to fall into an 0-3 series hole against the Boston Celtics, and it will take a historic comeback that simply doesn’t look likely to happen given the way the Nets are playing.

After a game that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate, where Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were held to just 16 points each, ESPN’s Jalen Rose says the Nets have quit on the series.

“The Nets quit. And, see, the thing about it – when I see KD joking with Jayson Tatum during the game and Jayson Tatum is having a historic series and he’s dominating him on both ends of the floor, that ain’t about him and KD. That’s about the other 14 guys.

And so when your best player is not taking it as serious as you hope they would in this situation, everybody else is just like ‘go ahead.’ And you saw layup after layup after layup, and before you know it it was the end of the game. It didn’t even seem like it was only a two possession game. It seemed like [the Nets] were down 15, because they quit.”

