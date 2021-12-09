Jalen Rose files for divorce from First Take's Molly Qerim

One of the most high-profile couples in sports media are calling it quits.

ESPN's Jalen Rose filed for divorce from "First Take" moderator Molly Qerim, according to Hartford County, Connecticut court records.

Rose, who played 16 seasons in the NBA, is an analyst on "NBA Countdown," the network's NBA pre-game show. Rose first gained notoriety in college as a member of the "Fab Five" at Michigan, and helped to lead the Wolverines to two national title game appearances.

Rose, 48, filed court documents in April to dissolve the now three-year marriage.

The 37-year-old Qerim was named the co-host of "First Take" in 2015.

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” Rose said on social media. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Rose and Qerim were married in July 2018.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jalen Rose, First Take's Molly Qerim getting divorced