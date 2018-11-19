Jalen Rose: Draymond Green 'scapegoat' if Kevin Durant leaves Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If Kevin Durant leaves the Warriors in free agency next summer, fans will need someone to blame.

ESPN's Jalen Rose - a former NBA player himself - knows exactly who will take the fall for Durant walking away.

Draymond Green.

"There are certain things you can say to me in a disagreement and our relationship will never be the same," Rose said Monday morning on ESPN's Get Up! "That's what happened with Draymond and KD.

"This will be their final season playing together in Golden State. A lot of people speculated already that KD would be leaving. Unfortunately now for Draymond, he'll be the scapegoat to a lot of fans, to a lot of members of the media, but I don't think that's going to deter them from their ultimate goal of winning a third straight championship."

Green and Durant got into a heated exchange at the end of regulation last Monday in Los Angeles. Green was suspended for his involvement in the incident, and things appeared to blow over last Thursday when the two players were seen walking into the Toyota Center in Houston together.

But the Warriors have lost three consecutive games and haven't looked like the joyful bunch that has won three of the last four NBA titles.