Jalen Rose on the 5 Categories That Make Michael Jordan the GOAT Over LeBron James

It’s a debate we’ve had for nearly a decade now. And yeah, one we’ll be bickering about a hundred years from now, too. Michael Jordan. LeBron James. Who’s the greatest basketball player of all time? If you ask Jalen Rose—ESPN commentator, former NBA guard, who, you know, played against MJ—he’ll give you the same answer every time.

“I believe Michael Jordan is the GOAT over LeBron James,” Rose said. “Here are five categories I want everybody to always pay attention to: MVP, Finals MVP, scoring title, Defensive Player of the Year, and not only did your team win the championship, you won Finals MVP.”

In the newest episode of “Explain This,” where celebrities run through their personal, Hall-of-Fame-worthy moments, we asked the “Jalen and Jacoby” host to run through his criteria one more time with us. And once that was over, he reflected on every moment an NBA fan would want the behind-the-scenes scoop about: His days with the “Fab Five” Michigan Wolfpack, taking down Skip Bayless on live TV, and did we mention that this guy went toe-to-toe with Jordan?

“I did a drop step when Michael Jordan was on me—and dunked the basketball,” he said about his encounter with a Washington Wizards-era Jordan. “And I said some things I shouldn’t have said. Got a technical foul. And of course I ruined my chance to have a true career night. Because after that, I got ejected.”

Stick around until the end of the video to hear Rose on the public charter school he founded, The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy , a tuition-free school that serves over 400 high-schoolers in Detroit.



