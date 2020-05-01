Jalen Reagor to wear No. 18 with the Eagles

Now you can buy that Jalen Reagor jersey.

The Eagles' 2020 first-round pick announced on Thursday night that he will wear No. 18 with the Eagles.

Dont know yet. Put in request for 16 though! We will see — John Hightower IV / J4 🏁 (@Hightower_J4) April 30, 2020

Reagor will take over the No. 18 from Josh McCown, who wore it during the 2019 season. Shelton Gibson had it for a couple years before that.

Historically, 18 has been a pretty good number for Eagles' receivers. Former first-round pick Jeremy Maclin wore No. 18 from 2009-14 with the Eagles on his way to becoming 10th all-time in Eagles receptions (343) and yards (4,771) and seventh in touchdowns catches (36).

And Ben Hawkins wore the No. 18 from 1966-1973. He's 11th all-time in Eagles receiving yards and led the league with 1,265 receiving yards in the 1967 season.

Here's the complete list of every Eagles player to wear No. 18 during the regular season:

Porter Lainhart, Nick Prisco, Albert Weiner, Joe Pilconis, Herbert Roton, Rankin Britt, Ray Hamilton, Ben Hawkins, Roman Gabriel, Dave Archer, Chris Boniol, Donté Stallworth, Willie Reid, Jeremy Maclin, Dorial GreenBeckham, Shelton Gibson, Josh McCown

The Eagles haven't announced all of their rookie numbers yet. That will come soon. Another rookie receiver, John Hightower, has asked for 16, which is currently owned by Deontay Burnett.

