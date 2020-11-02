Jalen Reagor returns, scores touchdown to give Eagles 7-3 lead

The Sunday Night Football game has been . . . something.

Jalen Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick, is playing for the first time since a thumb injury in Week 2 necessitated surgery. He caught the first touchdown pass of his career, a 2-yard throw from Carson Wentz, to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Starting their third-string quarterback, the Cowboys are pulling out all the stops. They have run a double reverse and Ezekiel Elliott has taken snaps out of the wildcat, among other things.

The Cowboys scored on the opening possession, going 47 yards in nine plays before Greg Zuerlein made a 49-yarder.

The Cowboys then got the ball back when Donovan Wilson sacked Wentz, forcing a fumble that he recovered at the Philadelphia 25. But Ben DiNucci fumbled the ball right back on a strip-sack by Brandon Graham at the Philadelphia 17.

The Eagles drove 83 yards for Reagor’s score.

The Cowboys, who rank last in the NFL in run defense, allowed 54 rushing yards in the first quarter. Boston Scott has four carries for 41 yards.

