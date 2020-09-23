The Eagles are going to be without first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor this week and beyond.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Reagor suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb.

The Eagles didn’t immediately place him on injured reserve, but the injury was described as being similar to the one suffered by Saints quarterback Drew Brees last year, and that one cost Brees five games. Reagor’s expected to need surgery, so a stint on IR could be coming.

Reagor also missed time during training camp with a shoulder injury, a rough start for a player they planned on playing a large role.

The injury leaves healthy four wide receivers on the active roster, since Alshon Jeffery is still recovering from foot surgery — DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and John Hightower.

Jalen Reagor to miss time with thumb ligament tear originally appeared on Pro Football Talk