Jalen Reagor has message for his doubters after Justin Jefferson’s big game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It isn’t Jalen Reagor’s fault he’s hurt, but Eagles fans watched on Sunday afternoon as Justin Jefferson went off again.

In a now-deleted tweet, Reagor had a spicy message for his doubters:

It seems like Reagor has been hearing about the emergence of Jefferson, the receiver taken one pick after him in the NFL draft.

The Eagles took Reagor with the 21st pick out of TCU because they liked his explosiveness and potential. It wasn’t that fans disliked the pick, but it’s worth noting that it went against conventional wisdom. Justin Jefferson, taken at No. 22 out of LSU, was considered by many to be a better receiver.

The way I looked at it was that Jefferson had a higher floor but Reagor perhaps had the higher ceiling. The Eagles went with the player they thought could end up being really special.

While we won’t know about Reagor until he returns from injury, Jefferson just went over 100 yards receiving for the second straight week.

After seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown last week against the Titans, Jefferson had four catches for 103 yards today in the Vikings’ win against the Texans.

Before getting hurt in Week 2 against the Rams, Reagor had a total of five catches for 96 yards and showed flashes of why the Eagles liked him so much. But now Reagor is on IR after surgery to repair the UCL on his left thumb. He might not return until Week 10 after the bye week.

There’s no reason to think Reagor will be a bust. In fact, the expectations for him will be really high when he returns. But this city, we’ve seen it happen far too often … the player the Eagles should have taken ends up being a star, especially at receiver.

Last year is a perfect example. The Eagles took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at pick No. 57 and left D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin on the board. Both have become stars.

It’s wayyyy too early to start that kind of talk about Reagor but he’s already hearing it. And it seems like it’s firing him up.