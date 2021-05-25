Jalen Reagor: I know what I can do better, that’s why I attacked this offseason

Jalen Reagor was one of six wide receivers to come off the board in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The Eagles also happened to select him one pick before the Vikings chose Justin Jefferson, who became the most productive rookie out of the bunch.

Reagor played only 11 games in 2020, catching 31 passes for 396 yards with one touchdown. And those numbers pale in comparison to Jefferson, who had 88 receptions for 1,400 yards with seven TDs in a full season.

Reagor has occasionally engaged fans in some back-and-forth on social media about his rookie year. But he’s been working to display more of his potential in 2021.

“You can look at it two ways,” Reagor said in his Tuesday press conference. “People can say whatever they want to say. But if you respond, you’re wrong. But it is what it is. Like I said, I know what I can do better, that’s why I attacked this offseason the way I did. We’ll see if everybody has the same energy after this season.”

With a new system in place under head coach Nick Sirianni, Reagor said, “Honestly you’re going to see a whole lot of improvement.”

The TCU product has a new running mate in rookie Devonta Smith, and that could help open up more opportunities for everyone on Philadelphia’s offense in 2021. But based on their draft position, the comparisons between Reagor and Jefferson are unlikely to ever stop.

