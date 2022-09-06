Jalen Reagor: A blessing to be teammates with Justin Jefferson

The Eagles took wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft in a move that did not pay off in the kind of production that they hoped to get over the last two years.

Reagor’s struggles would have been notable under any circumstances, but they were even harder to ignore given what the player taken one pick after him has done. Justin Jefferson has piled up 196 catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Vikings in his first two seasons and no one in Philadelphia has been shy about comparing the two wideouts.

Those comparisons will now be between teammates. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings last week and he said he has no qualms about moving deeper into the shadow that Jefferson has cast over him.

“It’s a blessing,’’ Reagor said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He’s a great player, great receiver and just to be alongside him, learn from him, learn from other receivers, especially him and Adam [Thielen], so I’m just taking all I can and be a sponge and be a great teammate.’’

Reagor is the No. 4 wideout in Minnesota and it remains to be seen how much time he’ll get on offense. He is expected to return punts for the Vikings and success in that role would be a good way to start writing the next chapter of his NFL career.

