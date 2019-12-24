Jalen Ramsey out for Week 17 with knee injury

The Rams paid a heavy price to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars this season in hopes that his arrival would help them get back to the playoffs.

It didn’t play out that way. The Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with last Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers and now Ramsey won’t be taking part in the season finale.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that Ramsey will be out this week due to a knee injury. McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, that Ramsey has a Grade 2 LCL strain.

The injury should not keep Ramsey from joining the Rams for their offseason program, although Ramsey opted to spend some voluntary portions of the offseason working out at home in Tennessee while he was with the Jaguars so we’ll have to wait to find out what his plans are for this year.