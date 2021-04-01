Jalen Ramsey wants Rams to sign CB Corn Elder: ‘Would be a great addition’

Troy Hill’s departure in free agency has left a gaping hole at cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams. He was the team’s starting nickel corner last season, but he also lined up outside at times, showing excellent position flexibility.

David Long Jr. is a candidate to replace him in 2021, but Jalen Ramsey has another idea if the Rams want to add an outside free agent: Corn Elder. On Thursday, Ramsey said he’s been trying to get the Rams to sign Elder and hopes he’ll visit Los Angeles next after meeting with the Lions.

He says Elder “would be a GREAT addition” and he has similar versatility to Hill in that he can play inside and outside. Rams fans would love Elder, too, according to Ramsey.

Should visit the @RamsNFL next.. been tryna make this happen. Would be a GREAT addition. Biggest competitor I know who can play outside or slot & Rams fans would love him 🤟🏾 https://t.co/xNxJ76O7gJ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Elder was a fifth-round pick by the Panthers in 2017, but he missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. The former Miami Hurricane has played 30 games since, all with the Panthers, and has made one start.

He saw his first meaningful action last season, recording 40 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 16 games, playing 39% of the defensive snaps.

The Rams do need cornerback help with Hill gone, so perhaps Ramsey will get the front office to at least give Elder a look as a cheaper free-agent option.

