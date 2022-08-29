Jalen Ramsey voted 9th-best player in NFL on Top 100 list for 2022

Jalen Ramsey is unquestionably the best cornerback in the NFL right now, and he’s probably the top defensive back overall. It’s been that way since he joined the Rams in 2019, putting together two phenomenal seasons in Los Angeles.

It’s no surprise that he was voted one of the top 20 players in the NFL once again, the second straight year he’s done so. On Sunday night, he was revealed as the ninth-best player in the league on the Top 100 Players of 2022, his first time cracking the top 10.

Ramsey is the highest-ranked cornerback on the list for the second straight year, beating out J.C. Jackson, who was ranked 20th.

Back-to-back years as the highest-rated corner in the NFL. 🔒@jalenramsey comes in at No. 9 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/q1zgJRpvgX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 29, 2022

Ramsey has been voted a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two years and three times in his career. He’s probably in line for another All-Pro nod this year, too, so long as he continues to play at the level he has been.

Considering he played the second half of last season with two AC joint sprains in his shoulders, he should be in even better condition this year after undergoing offseason surgery on one of his shoulders.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire