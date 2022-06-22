Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery, should be ready before start of season

Jalen Ramsey was a first-team All-Pro and arguably the best cornerback in the NFL last season, and he earned those titles despite playing half the year injured. Ramsey revealed in March that he played half the season with two AC joint sprains, which can be painful injuries.

To repair the issue, Ramsey underwent surgery on one of his shoulders Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Ramsey shared a photo of himself with his daughters, and his left arm appeared to be in a sling.

The good news is that Ramsey is still expected to be ready before the start of the season, though a firm timetable wasn’t provided.

#Rams All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey had surgery on his shoulder today, source said. He played all last season with tears in both shoulders… and he should be ready before the start of the season. https://t.co/KnrgYNbayX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2022

Ramsey played 16 of the Rams’ 17 games last season, intercepting four passes and breaking up 16 total on the year. For the second year in a row, he was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler at cornerback.