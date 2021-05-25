Jalen Ramsey tries to recruit Falcons WR Julio Jones to Rams

Players around the league are already starting to make their pitches for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones — who reportedly requested a trade back in March and the team has operated accordingly.

In a since deleted tweet, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins jokingly stated he would take a pay cut to bring Jones to Arizona.

Shortly after Monday’s news broke on FS1’s Undisputed, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey made his own recruiting efforts by proclaiming Los Angeles as a great football city with a winning culture. The “winning culture” remark is a response to Jones saying he just wants to win during his FS1 interview.

A winning culture, a great city, prime time games, LA’s number 1 football team, etc etc.. sounds like the Rams should be a place superstars should want to play football lol 👀🤷🏾‍♂️ Blessings 🙏🏾 #YesImRecruiting lol I wanna win 🏆 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 24, 2021

Los Angeles does appear to be going all in on this season after trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. On paper, it would make sense to pair Stafford with Jones — the NFL’s top receiver since Calvin Johnson retired in 2015 — but do the Rams have enough cap space to make a deal happen?

Los Angeles has just $7.1 million in cap space and would need to essentially double that to afford Jones. Looking at the roster, it’s unlikely the team could create enough funds to bring in the All-Pro receiver.

Additionally, Titans RB Derrick Henry and WR A.J. Brown have each made an effort to bring Julio Tennessee.

Brown has expressed on multiple occasions that he idolizes Jones. In addition to sporting Julio’s jersey during team warm-ups, Brown also suggested he would change his number to allow Jones to wear No. 11 if Atlanta were to make the trade.

AJ Brown showing big love to Julio Jones in warmups 🔥 @Brown1arthur @juliojones_11 @Titans pic.twitter.com/WWLZhOYEjS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 13, 2020

