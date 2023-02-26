Jalen Ramsey trade rumors and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans

It is the offseason and time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week about the Rams for Cardinals fans to know.

CB Jalen Ramsey on trade market

The Rams are going to have an offseason of change. One of their best players, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, is on the trading block. The Rams are already talking to teams.

LB Bobby Wagner released after 1 season

Wagner, one of the best linebackers of this generation, has been released for the second straight offseason. After being released last offseason by the Seattle Seahawks, he signed a five-year deal with the Rams. He and the team mutually decided to move on and he was released just one year into the five-year contract.

Rams hire new special teams coordinator

Sean McVay is making changes to his staff. They have a new special teams coordinator. They are hiring former NFL linebacker Chase Blackburn to be their new special teams coach.

Lions WR recruiting Jalen Ramsey

While Ramsey is the subject of trade rumors, one player is trying to recruit him.

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made the case on a podcast to get Ramsey to the Lions and reunite him with quarterback Jared Goff.

Ramsey won’t comment on his future.

