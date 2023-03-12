Jalen Ramsey trade, new coaches and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans to know

As it is the weekend in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a trip around the NFC West and check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Los Angeles Rams.

What is new with them?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know about.

Ramsey to be traded to Dolphins

The Rams are reworking their roster and have agreed to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

Rams watch Odell Beckham's workout

The last time Beckham played, it was for the Rams in the Super Bowl. He tore his ACL and has not been on a roster since.

He held a workout in Arizona to show teams he is healthy and ready to be signed.

Twelve teams were in attendance. One was the Rams.

Lots of roster cuts

The Rams cleared the roster of some players. They released veteran linebacker Leonard Floyd in a salary-saving move and then waived eight players.

Rams net 4 compensatory picks

The Rams were one of three NFC teams to be awarded multiple compensatory picks. They were given four, with three in the fifth round.

Rams announce 10 new coaches to Sean McVay's staff

The Rams have had some coaching turnover. They announced their full staff for 2023, which includes 10 new coaches to it.

