Jalen Ramsey is top-rated CB in Madden 23, but just missed 99 overall

Jalen Ramsey was a first-team All-Pro last season and once again proved to be the best cornerback in the NFL. Yet, his rating in Madden somehow went down.

EA Sports released ratings for every cornerback in “Madden NFL 23” on Thursday and though Ramsey was by far the best at his position, he wasn’t given a 99 overall rating – which is the rating he had last year.

Ramsey is a 98 overall in the game, just like Cooper Kupp. The next-best cornerback is Jaire Alexander at 94 overall, so there’s quite a gap between No. 1 and 2.

Tre’Davious White (93), Darius Slay Jr. (92) and Denzel Ward (92) are the other highest-rated cornerbacks, and the only ones above a 91 overall.

As for the Rams’ other corners, here’s how their ratings break down in Madden 23.

Jalen Ramsey: 98

Troy Hill: 78

David Long Jr.: 74

Grant Haley: 72

Robert Rochell: 67

Decobie Durant: 66

Derion Kendrick: 64

Russ Yeast: 64

Tyler Hall: 63

Rochell’s rating feels too low, and he certainly shouldn’t be lower than Haley. He could wind up being a starting cornerback again this year, and he should be higher than a 67 overall.

Yeast is also listed as a cornerback, even though he was drafted as a safety.