Jalen Ramsey, Todd Gurley exit injury report

His back is officially and completely healed.

New Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who missed his last three games with the Jaguars due to a back injury, has been removed from the final injury report in advance of his first game with the Rams. It means that he’s healthy and ready to go.

Ramsey didn’t practice on Wednesday for reasons unrelated to injury. According to the official NFL injury report, he fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday, with a back injury disclosed.

But he has no injury designation on the final report of the week, which means that Ramsey will be good to go for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

It remains to be seen how Ramsey will be used by the Rams. But he definitely improves the secondary. Whether that dramatically improves the team remains to be seen.

Also off of the injury report for Week Seven is running back Todd Gurley. He missed the Week Six loss to the 49ers with a quad injury.