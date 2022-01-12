Jalen Ramsey is thrilled to have Eric Weddle back with the Rams

When Jalen Ramsey was acquired by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, he joined a secondary that was led by Eric Weddle at safety. Fast forward more than two years and the two are back together on the same defense again.

The Rams are signing Weddle for their playoff run, bringing him out of retirement after two seasons away from the game. It’s a shocking move given the timing, but also one that makes some sense after Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 18.

Ramsey cryptically teased the move on Twitter and after it was made official, he shared his excitement about Weddle returning to the Rams.

My brother forreal❕ let’s get it EDub 😈 pic.twitter.com/Y1CSwxRTbg — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2022

It’s hard to imagine Weddle having a huge impact on Monday night against the Cardinals, but even in a limited role, he can contribute as the third safety – especially if Taylor Rapp is out with a concussion.

Weddle last played in 2019 when he was with the Rams, making 108 tackles and breaking up four passes in 16 starts.