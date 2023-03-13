Jalen Ramsey thanks Rams and shows love to fans following trade

When the new league year begins on Wednesday, Jalen Ramsey will officially be on his third NFL team. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade him to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, one of the biggest moves of the offseason thus far.

Ramsey is thrilled to be heading to Miami, sharing his excitement on Twitter and Instagram in wake of the trade. But he’s also grateful for the last three and a half seasons with the Rams, getting to play in front of the fans in Los Angeles.

Now that Ramsey is on his way to the Dolphins, Ramsey thanked the Rams and showed love to their fans with a message on Twitter.

Before I continue on, I wanna say I love you & thank you LA Rams & LA Rams fans! I truthfully have so much more to say but maybe another time. Need y’all to kno those two things tho 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

